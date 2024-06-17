Advertisement
Arkansas Baseball 2024 Offseason Roster Tracker

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The time for offseason roster-building is upon the Arkansas baseball team following the end of its 2024 campaign, and the process will only be escalated after the NCAA transfer portal window opened on June 3.

Arkansas is expected to lose a good chunk of starting production both on the mound and in the field, something head coach Dave Van Horn spoke about on June 2.

"We’re going to lose almost all our players again for the third year in a row," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Sunday. "Really, since 2021, we’ve had to almost start over. You have a couple of freshmen and maybe one or two sophomores that have shown some stuff, but we’ve lost our complete outfield again. They’ll all be gone.

"Going to lose your second baseman. I don’t think the first baseman will be back. Starting catcher’s gone. Starting third baseman graduates. Your whole rotation will probably go if they get an opportunity. I could go on and on. I think about it every day. It’s just the way it is. It’s the way it is these days."

Though the time to enter the transfer portal closes on July 2, it's not the only tool the Razorbacks will use this offseason. The 2024 MLB Draft is slated to start on July 14, and Arkansas has its eyes on some prospects hoping they don't hear their names called.

"We’re going to get hit in the draft," Van Horn said. "Last year the draft killed us, absolutely killed us. We lost four freshmen last year that would’ve been freshmen on this team. They got $11 million total for all four of them. You’re just hoping to get a couple of them or just get one of them, and we didn’t get any of them.

"That’s our battle. We know it. We’ve got some good young guys in the program that are going to get better and gain some experience. But we’ve got to get more. We’ve got to have more. So we’ll be working hard."

With all of that said, below is an in-depth breakdown of the roster, including who the top draft prospects are, who is out of eligibility and who still has eligibility. The year classification for each player is based on what Arkansas Athletics lists them as on the official roster.

This is a fluid story that will be updated as roster changes are made. For the latest intel on Arkansas baseball roster news, subscribe to HawgBeat for access to The Trough premium message board.

Out of eligibility

~ OF Ty Wilmsmeyer

~ INF/OF Jack Wagner

~ INF Jared Sprague-Lott

~ OF Ross Lovich

~ C Hudson Polk

~ INF/OF Peyton Holt

~ RHP Koty Frank

~ C Parker Rowland

~ LHP Stone Hewlett

Entered transfer portal

~ OF Hunter Grimes

2022-23: .185/.368/.259, 19 GP, 5 H, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 9 BB, 14 K

Incoming transfers

~ DH Kuhio Aloy, BYU

.269/.329/.447, 52 GP, 53 H, 8 HR, 9 2B, 1 3B, 39 RBI, 20 BB, 62 K

~ OF/INF Charles Davalan, FGCU

.290/.417/.520, 56 GP, 64 H, 10 HR, 17 2B, 2 3B, 38 RBI, 29 BB, 35 K

~ OF Carson Hansen, Milwaukee

.315/.404/.604, 55 GP, 64 H, 11 HR, 25 2B, 63 RBI, 27 BB, 42 K

JUCO transfers

~ OF Justin Thomas, Florida Southwestern State

.393/.514/.699, 58 GP, 86 H, 14 HR, 21 2B, 2 3B, 49 RBI, 44 BB, 52 K, 35 SB

~ INF Brent Iredale, New Mexico J.C.

.441/.576/1.000, 58 GP, 83 H, 25 HR, 22 2B, 4 3B, 78 RBI, 47 BB, 32 K, 24 SB

~ INF Carson Schrack, Coffeyville C.C.

.348/.435/.478, 57 GP, 70 H, 2 HR, 16 2B, 2 3B, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 20 K, 13 SB

~ OF Kolton Reynolds, Crowder C.C.

.369/.475/.644, 62 GP, 86 H, 10 HR, 24 2B, 5 3B, 68 RBI, 38 BB, 62 K, 6 SB

~ INF Trenton Rowan, Seward County C.C.

.403/.510/.765, 35 GP, 48 H, 10 HR, 11 2B, , 1 3B, 41 RBI, 14 BB, 15 K, 2 SB

High School Signees

~ RHP Carson Wiggins

~ SS Tyson Lewis

~ LHP Cole Gibler

~ SS Gabe Fraser

~ RHP Lance Davis

~ RHP Wade Mountz

~ OF Brenton Clark

~ RHP Tag Andrews

~ C Zane Becker

~ C Carson Willis

~ OF Eli Lovich

~ RHP Kel Busby

~ RHP Eli Crecelius

~ LHP Jackson Farrell

~ RHP Ross Felder

~ SS Tyler Holland

~ OF Sam Lee

~ LHP Luke Williams

~ RHP Charlie Sundall

Position players with remaining eligibility

Position Players 
Name, Position Year (for 2025 season)

Kendall Diggs, OF

Senior

Hudson White, C

Senior

Peyton Stovall, INF

Senior

Will Edmunson, OF

Senior

Wehiwa Aloy, INF

Junior

Jayson Jones, INF/OF

Junior

Reese Robinett, INF

Redshirt Sophomore

Nolan Souza, INF

Sophomore

Ryder Helfrick, C

Sophomore

Ty Waid, INF/OF

Redshirt Freshman

Kade Smith, OF

Redshirt Freshman

Ben McLaughlin, 1B

Senior
* - transfer

Pitchers with remaining eligibility

Pitchers
Name Year (for 2025 season)

Will McEntire, RHP

Graduate Senior

Dylan Carter, RHP

Redshirt Senior

Mason Molina, LHP

Senior

Brady Tygart, RHP

Senior

Hagen Smith, LHP

Senior

Jake Faherty, RHP

Senior

Ben Bybee, RHP

Junior

Parker Coil, LHP

Junior

Gage Wood, RHP

Junior

Christian Foutch, RHP

Junior

Cooper Dossett, RHP

Junior

Josh Hyneman, RHP

Redshirt Sophomore

Gabe Gaeckle, RHP

Sophomore

Tate McGuire, RHP

Sophomore

Hunter Dietz, LHP

Sophomore

Colin Fisher, LHP

Sophomore

Jaewoo Cho, RHP

Redshirt Freshman

Diego Ramos, RHP

Redshirt Freshman

Tucker Holland, LHP

Redshirt Freshman

Jack Smith, LHP

Redshirt Freshman

Adam Hachman, LHP

Redshirt Freshman
* - transfer

