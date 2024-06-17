The time for offseason roster-building is upon the Arkansas baseball team following the end of its 2024 campaign, and the process will only be escalated after the NCAA transfer portal window opened on June 3.

Arkansas is expected to lose a good chunk of starting production both on the mound and in the field, something head coach Dave Van Horn spoke about on June 2.

"We’re going to lose almost all our players again for the third year in a row," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Sunday. "Really, since 2021, we’ve had to almost start over. You have a couple of freshmen and maybe one or two sophomores that have shown some stuff, but we’ve lost our complete outfield again. They’ll all be gone.

"Going to lose your second baseman. I don’t think the first baseman will be back. Starting catcher’s gone. Starting third baseman graduates. Your whole rotation will probably go if they get an opportunity. I could go on and on. I think about it every day. It’s just the way it is. It’s the way it is these days."

Though the time to enter the transfer portal closes on July 2, it's not the only tool the Razorbacks will use this offseason. The 2024 MLB Draft is slated to start on July 14, and Arkansas has its eyes on some prospects hoping they don't hear their names called.

"We’re going to get hit in the draft," Van Horn said. "Last year the draft killed us, absolutely killed us. We lost four freshmen last year that would’ve been freshmen on this team. They got $11 million total for all four of them. You’re just hoping to get a couple of them or just get one of them, and we didn’t get any of them.

"That’s our battle. We know it. We’ve got some good young guys in the program that are going to get better and gain some experience. But we’ve got to get more. We’ve got to have more. So we’ll be working hard."

With all of that said, below is an in-depth breakdown of the roster, including who the top draft prospects are, who is out of eligibility and who still has eligibility. The year classification for each player is based on what Arkansas Athletics lists them as on the official roster.