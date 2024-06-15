The Arkansas baseball brand is once again expected to be well-represented at this year's Major League Baseball Draft Combine, which will be held June 18-23 at Chase Field in Phoenix for the second year in a row.

In total, 319 draft-eligible players received invites, and 171 over those are ranked in MLB Pipeline's top-200 draft prospects list.

Arkansas players on the list of combine participants include outfielder Kendall Diggs, pitcher Mason Molina, infielder Peyton Stovall, pitcher Brady Tygart and catcher Hudson White. Notably not included is left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith, who is a virtual lock to be a top-10 selection, and he currently ranks No. 6 on MLB Pipeline's prospect list.

Four signees were invited from Arkansas' 2024 recruiting class, which ranks 16th nationally on Perfect Game. The list includes RHP Carson Wiggins, SS Gabe Fraser, LHP Cole Gibler and SS Tyson Lewis.

Last year, the Razorbacks had four players and a whopping 12 signees invited to the MLB Draft Combine. Names that made it to campus include Ryder Helfrick, Gabe Gaeckle, Nolan Souza, Hunter Dietz, Adam Hachman and Tucker Holland.

According to the MLB, the draft combine offers an opportunity for players to interview and interact directly with MLB general managers and scouting directors, as well as take part in a series of medical and performance assessments and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers in professional baseball.

Players will also have opportunities to be featured on MLB social media channels, in addition to receiving personal branding training and access to real-time content and custom video for their own platforms.

The MLB Draft will be held July 14-16 during the league's All-Star Week in Arlington, Texas. The first round will begin at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 14.

Below is the full list of Arkansas players and signees invited, along with their MLB Pipeline prospect ranking.

Players

INF Peyton Stovall - No. 74

RHP Brady Tygart - No. 180

LHP Mason Molina - NR

OF Kendall Diggs - NR

C Hudson White - NR

Signees

SS Tyson Lewis - No. 46

RHP Carson Wiggins - No. 77

LHP Cole Gibler - No. 130

SS Gabe Fraser - NR