The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) won their first series at Baum-Walker Stadium of the 2023 season against Eastern Illinois over the weekend, taking two of three games from the Panthers.

While the first two contests on Friday and Saturday saw Arkansas outscore EIU 23-5 across both games, the Diamond Hogs were defeated 12-3 in Sunday's matchup as they were seeking a series sweep.

HawgBeat has plenty of notes from the weekend, including thoughts on the bullpen's performance, the third base situation, starting rotation, a pair of solid performances and more: