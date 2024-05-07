Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Diamond Hogs regrouping after tough stretch
FAYETTEVILLE — With two weekends left in the regular season, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and the No. 5 Razorbacks still have some stuff to figure out.
After dropping their second conference series of the season at Kentucky over the weekend, the Diamond Hogs left Lexington with more question marks than they had before arriving.
Van Horn met in front of loyal Hog fans for his final Swatter's Club luncheon of the season Monday afternoon and he provided plenty of great updates regarding his team. Thoughts on the hitting woes, Jim Schlossnagle's cheating comments, pitcher injuries, not being satisfied and much more.
On the hitting woes
After playing 19 games over the span of the last four weeks, the Razorbacks finally get a much-needed week off of midweek action ahead of Mississippi State rolling into town this weekend.
"We're in finals right now starting this week," Van Horn said. "I told them I wasn't going to let them in the building for two days. They can't come around. I won't see them. Unless you're a pitcher that has to stay on track and throw a bullpen because that's your schedule, I don't want them coming around.
"Just trying to get them a break from baseball and the stress. Go handle your academics and hopefully they'll do that. On Wednesday, we'll get back together and have a good workout. Thursday, the same and then be ready for Mississippi State this weekend."
Arkansas has been struggling at the plate recently and it's only hitting .240 in SEC play (24 games). Second baseman Peyton Stovall (.343) and catcher Hudson White (.303) are the only Razorbacks hitting above. 300 in league play this year.
"It was a tough month, physically and mentally," Van Horn said. "I think, they have a couple days off and just a little downtime, not having a midweek game should pick up their energy levels and their strength. The past is the past. We’re in a good situation with our wins, where we’re at, and we need to just go forward from here on in. We just need to swing the bat better."
