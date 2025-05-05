Advertisement
Published May 5, 2025
Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Hogs look to close season strong
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with media members Monday following his Swatter's Club luncheon with Diamond Hog fans at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Van Horn spoke for a little less than an hour at the podium before taking questions from reporters (video above) to provide more in-depth updates for the Razorbacks, who are now the No. 7 team in the nation with a 40-9 overall record and a 17-7 mark in SEC play.

HawgBeat has a notebook below with the latest news and notes regarding Arkansas baseball...

