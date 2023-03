The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) earned their first series sweep of the season against Wright State over the weekend, but it seemed to be overshadowed by more injuries to the pitching staff.

Head coach Dave Van Horn met with the Swatter's Club on Monday and he provided some injury updates, bright spots so far, a few jokes and much more.

HawgBeat has notes from the weekend, Van Horn's meeting at the Swatter's Club, thoughts on the offensive success so far, tidbits and ranking updates: