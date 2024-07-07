The Arkansas baseball program received a commitment from one of the top sluggers out of the JUCO ranks on Sunday, as HawgBeat can confirm that Southeast Community College catcher Elliott Peterson will be joining the Razorbacks.

Elliott made his decision following a visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

A NJCAA First-Team All-American, Peterson slashed .517/.585/.894 with an OPS of 1.479. He racked up 85 runs, 107 hits, 21 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 91 RBIs through 59 games and 207 at-bats.

Hailing from Nebraska, the 6-foot-1 soon-to-be junior posted an impressive 35-to-35 walk-to-strikeout ratio and also stole 25 bases.