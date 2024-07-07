Arkansas baseball receives commitment from JUCO slugger
The Arkansas baseball program received a commitment from one of the top sluggers out of the JUCO ranks on Sunday, as HawgBeat can confirm that Southeast Community College catcher Elliott Peterson will be joining the Razorbacks.
Elliott made his decision following a visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.
A NJCAA First-Team All-American, Peterson slashed .517/.585/.894 with an OPS of 1.479. He racked up 85 runs, 107 hits, 21 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 91 RBIs through 59 games and 207 at-bats.
Hailing from Nebraska, the 6-foot-1 soon-to-be junior posted an impressive 35-to-35 walk-to-strikeout ratio and also stole 25 bases.
As a defender, Peterson was excellent behind the plate with 342 putouts, 19 assists and only two errors for a .994 fielding percentage.
Against top JUCO baseball programs Hutchinson and Crowder, Peterson finished a combined 8-for-20 (.400) across eight games. His season-high in hits came against McCook on May 4, when he mashed six knocks in a perfect day at the dish.
Arkansas already has a commitment from the Division II batting average leader in outfielder Carson Boles, as well as pledges from TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell, FGCU outfielder Charles Davalan, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen, Fresno State outfielder Rocco Peppi, BYU designated hitter Kuhio Aloy, Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin, Rhode Island first baseman Michael Anderson, Ohio State LHP Landon Beidelschies, East Carolina LHP Zach Root and Oregon State RHP Aiden Jimenez.
