Arkansas baseball's potential SEC Tournament opponents

The 2025 college baseball regular season has come to a close, and a new season — the postseason — begins now.
The Arkansas Razorbacks will head to Hoover, Alabama, to play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament as the two-seed, after they finished the season with a 43-12 record that includes a 20-10 mark in SEC play. The Diamond Hogs have finished the season with 20 SEC wins in five of the last six seasons.
Now, the eyes turn to the Hoover Met, but the Hogs have some time before they'll take the mound. Their finish allows them a double-bye in the tournament, so they won't play until Friday afternoon.
This year, the SEC Tournament moved from a double-elimination tournament to a single-elimination one. So that means that instead of playing at least two games in Hoover, it'll be do-or-die every time they take the field.
If you take a look at Arkansas' side of the bracket, there are three potential opponents that Arkansas will face, and if there are upsets, the team they face could be on their third game in four days.
It is worth noting that all three of those opponents are teams that Arkansas has already faced in weekend series this past season. The Hogs are a combined 6-3 against them with one series loss.
HawgBeat breaks down Arkansas' potential SEC Tournament opponents...
Florida — 10-seed
Overall Record: 37-19
SEC Record: 15-15
Head-to-Head: 2-1 (Florida series win)
The Gators are the 10-seed and are playing on Tuesday in the third game of the day in Hoover. Florida started out SEC play slowly, as it lost its first eight games with sweeps by Tennessee and Georgia before it picked up its first league win over Ole Miss to avoid a third series sweep.
After suffering another sweep to Vanderbilt, the Gators won 10 of their next 12 — including a series win over Arkansas — and finished their season with series wins over Texas and Alabama.
South Carolina — 15-seed
Overall Record: 28-28
SEC Record: 6-24
Head-to-Head: 0-3 (Arkansas sweep)
To put it frankly, the only hope South Carolina has of making the NCAA Tournament is to win the SEC Tournament for an automatic bid.
The Gamecocks started their season with nine straight wins, and their first loss was 5-3 to then-No. 13 Clemson, which went on to sweep South Carolina, but the Gamecocks then won their next six games in a row.
Then came SEC play. South Carolina lost its first series to Oklahoma, then got swept by Arkansas and Tennessee in consecutive weeks. The lone SEC series win the Gamecocks have is over Ole Miss, and the Gamecocks are 1-9 in their last 10 conference games.
South Carolina is the 15-seed and will match up with Florida in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.
Ole Miss — 7-seed
Overall Record: 37-18
SEC Record: 16-14
Head-to-Head: 1-2 (Arkansas series win)
Ole Miss was the second team to take a win over Arkansas this season, but the Hogs got the better of the Rebels with the series win by winning the next two. Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth inning in the Sunday game to give the Hogs the series.
Following that series, the Rebels are 4-4 in weekend series games with wins over Florida, Kentucky, Auburn and Vanderbilt, but it's also worth noting Ole Miss took some midweek losses to Little Rock, Southern Miss and South Alabama.
The Rebels got a first-round bye and will face the winner of Florida-South Carolina. The winner of that game will face Arkansas on Friday at 3 p.m. CT.