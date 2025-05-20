Arkansas baseball's potential SEC Tournament opponents

The 2025 college baseball regular season has come to a close, and a new season — the postseason — begins now.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will head to Hoover, Alabama, to play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament as the two-seed, after they finished the season with a 43-12 record that includes a 20-10 mark in SEC play. The Diamond Hogs have finished the season with 20 SEC wins in five of the last six seasons.

Now, the eyes turn to the Hoover Met, but the Hogs have some time before they'll take the mound. Their finish allows them a double-bye in the tournament, so they won't play until Friday afternoon.

This year, the SEC Tournament moved from a double-elimination tournament to a single-elimination one. So that means that instead of playing at least two games in Hoover, it'll be do-or-die every time they take the field.

If you take a look at Arkansas' side of the bracket, there are three potential opponents that Arkansas will face, and if there are upsets, the team they face could be on their third game in four days.

It is worth noting that all three of those opponents are teams that Arkansas has already faced in weekend series this past season. The Hogs are a combined 6-3 against them with one series loss.

HawgBeat breaks down Arkansas' potential SEC Tournament opponents...