"Look, there's going to be enough kids that would want to play here for us," Calipari said on April 10. "That will be fine. I really believe that. And you know, whether I was at UMass or Memphis or at Kentucky, kids want play for us and hopefully it's because we put them first and their families know it."

As things currently stand, every player from last season's roster has either exhausted their eligibility, entered the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft. Calipari will attempt to fill some of those voids with the freshmen class he had committed at Kentucky and transfers.

Arkansas received its first transfer commitment of the offseason on Monday, as Kentucky stretch big man Zvonimir Ivisic followed his former head coach and made his pledge to the Hogs. He officially signed with the team on Wednesday.

The Arkansas basketball offseason is upon us, and new Razorbacks head coach John Calipari has some work to do to fill the remaining 12 open scholarships on the roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Khalif Battle - One of the Razorbacks' best offensive weapons down the stretch of the season, Battle said in a postgame presser on March 6 that he was a "Razorback until the end". While that is what he said — and fans should take a players' words into account — there is some speculation that Battle might want to return to the Northeast. He is from New Jersey, and there are some programs in that region who could use his skillset and will have interest. He is one player to keep an eye on, for sure, though nothing is set in stone as of yet.

UPDATE: Battle entered the transfer portal.

Layden Blocker - There have been rumors that Blocker has already determined his status for next season, including his next team. These rumors are categorically false. According to sources, Blocker has not made a decision about his future yet and any reports indicating otherwise at this point are completely and utterly false.

UPDATE: Blocker entered the transfer portal.

Trevon Brazile - There were high expectations for the hybrid forward coming into this season, but for the second year in a row his production was setback due to injury. Despite that, he put up solid stats, attempted to play in a new role, and still showcased the raw athleticism and skillset to play at the next level. One could safely assume Brazile will declare for the NBA Draft at this point and will likely use the draft workout process and tests to help his stock.

UPDATE: Brazile declared for the NBA Draft.

Davonte Davis - Many people speculated that Davis would follow through with the NBA Draft process after last year. He was coming off a career high in three-point percentage and showcased a different role than in the past. However, he came back to Arkansas in hopes of making an even deeper run in the postseason. Things did not work out, however, and the season was a bust with Davis taking a reduced role and the team not winning. Recent comments might suggest Davis is done with college and/or the Razorback program for now, but he does have one year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it, at Arkansas or elsewhere.

UPDATE: Davis entered the transfer portal.

Baye Fall - Eric Musselman's fourth McDonald's All-American at Arkansas, Fall did not have near the same level of success or opportunity as the previous three - Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh. It has been speculated for months that Fall will enter the transfer portal and seek opportunities elsewhere, and sources have indicated that it is only a matter of time before that happens.

UPDATE: Fall entered the transfer portal.

Tramon Mark - Mark was the most consistent player for the Razorbacks this season, which is saying a lot. With that consistency and success, Mark has a difficult choice coming: does he explore the pro waters or come back to college? The argument against coming back is that he has nothing left to accomplish at the college level. He was a role player at Houston and helped make a deep tournament run, and he was a primary scorer and ballhandler at Arkansas while running the offense. We could very easily see him turning pro.

UPDATE: Mark entered the transfer portal.

Makhi Mitchell - The big man came along strong for the Razorbacks down the stretch of the season, as he cemented himself as one of the top bigs in the conference. While the official Razorback roster has Mitchell listed with no more eligibility, there have been rumors floating around that he might be able to apply for a medical hardship for a previous season before Arkansas and there's a chance it could be approved.

UPDATE: Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft.