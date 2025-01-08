Arkansas basketball analytics update - 1/8

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) saw their six-game win streak snap after a brutal 76-52 loss to No. 1 Tennessee last weekend.

Despite the loss, the Razorbacks are still in a good spot from an analytics perspective, and with the Southeastern Conference as highly-thought of as it is around the country, they'll have ample opportunities to boost those metrics ahead of the NCAA Tournament in March.

As of Wednesday, Arkansas sits at No. 40 in the KenPom ranking, which is 11th in the SEC. Its offensive efficiency margin is +17.02. The Hogs' offensive efficiency margin is 113.1, which is ranked No. 57, while the defensive efficiency margin is at 96.1, good for 29th.

Since the Hogs debuted at No. 51 in the NET rankings on Dec. 2, they have consistently risen in that metric as well. Arkansas currently sits at No. 43 in the country, and despite only one Quad 1 victory, there's also no Quad 3 or 4 losses.

The NET ranking evaluates game results, strength of schedule, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses. It breaks wins and losses into four quadrants, and is based on game location and the opponents' NET rankings.

— Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

— Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

— Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

— Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

The NCAA website says the number of Quad 1 wins and Quad 3 and 4 losses will be "incredibly important" for NCAA Tournament selection and seeding.

Right now, Arkansas is 1-3 in Quad 1 games, 1-0 in Quad 2 games (Lipscomb rose from Quad 3 to 2), 2-0 in Quad 3 and 7-0 in Quad 4.