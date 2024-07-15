The former Arkansas All-American will work with players in their personal and professional development, as well as coordinate the team’s community service efforts.

Heading into his fourth season with the program, Brewer was first hired in 2021-22 under former head coach Eric Musselman as the recruiting coordinator. He added "assistant coach" to his duties heading into the 2023-24 season.

Brewer will serve as Director of Student-Athlete Development and Hall will be the Director of Basketball Operations, per a release from Arkansas Athletics.

Arkansas basketball assistant coaches Ronnie Brewer Jr. and Riley Hall will remain on the coaching staff under John Calipari, the program announced on Monday.

A former Razorback All-American and former No. 14 overall NBA Draft pick, Brewer was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection (2005-06) and a 2006 All-American for Arkansas. He currently ranks 16th on the Hogs' all-time scoring list with 1,416 points in three seasons. In that time, Brewer averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Following his illustrious collegiate career in Fayetteville, Brewer was drafted in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. The 6-foot-7 wing spent 10 seasons playing professional basketball before ending his career with the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2015-16.

Hall has been with the Razorback program since the 2013-2014 season, and has served in multiple roles in his 12 years with the program. A native of Bryant, Hall began as a student manager before he transitioned to a graduate assistant. He has served multiple administrative duties on staff since the 2018-19 season.

As the director of basketball operations, Hall will handle day-to-day operations of the program, such as travel logistics, team functions and meals, budget handling and serve as the primary liaison for the program throughout the athletics department and the entire campus community.

Hall will also work closely with the Razorback marketing department and coordinate summer camps, such as the satellite camp Calipari and the staff will hold in Russellville on July 19.

