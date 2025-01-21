Arkansas basketball availability report - Georgia game

The first availability report for Arkansas basketball's (11-7, 0-5 SEC) matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 SEC) was released by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.

Introduced over the offseason, availability reports will be filed one day before contests, with an additional update on game day.

According to the SEC, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "probable", "doubtful" or "out" for their next game. For additional clarity on game day, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "game time decision" or "out."

Below is the first availability report of the week ahead of Arkansas' game against Georgia, which will tip off at 8 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville: