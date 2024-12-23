Advertisement
Published Dec 23, 2024
Arkansas basketball back in AP Top 25
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2 0-0 SEC) jumped back into the AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll on Monday after a three-week hiatus.

The Razorbacks are on a five-game winning streak that started with a win over Miami on Dec. 3 and are now ranked No. 23.

Arkansas' most recent contest was a wire-to-wire victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. The Hogs led from start to finish and had seven players finish with double-figure scoring.

The Southeastern Conference is a gauntlet this season, and the AP Poll reflects that.

All told, there are 10 SEC teams in the AP Poll in No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 19 Mississippi State and No. 23 Arkansas.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 44th overall (11.9 BPI, 12th in SEC) with a 5.2 offensive and 6.8 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with an 18.4-12.6 (7.4-10.6 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.1% chance to win the SEC.

After the NET rankings had Arkansas ranked No. 52 initially, the Razorbacks have bounced around several spots. As of Monday, Arkansas sits at No. 47, the same spot it was in a week ago. The Hogs are 1-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-0 in Quad 2, 3-0 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Tennessee (41)

2. Auburn (21)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. UConn

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Gonzaga

15. Houston

16. Ole Miss

17. Cincinnati

18. Michigan State

19. Mississippi State

20. San Diego State

21. Purdue

22. UCLA

23. Arkansas

24. Illinois

25. Baylor

