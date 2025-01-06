Advertisement
Published Jan 6, 2025
Arkansas basketball drops back out of AP Top 25
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) fell back out of the AP College Basketball Top 25 on Monday.

The drop out of the rankings comes after Arkansas split its games last week. The Hogs took a 92-62 win over Oakland to finish the non-conference slate, but were thrashed 76-52 on the road by No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday to open conference play.

The Razorbacks did, however, receive the second-most votes of unranked teams.

This week isn't much easier for the Hogs, who will face two teams ranked in the Top 25, though the two games come at home. No. 23 Ole Miss comes to Fayetteville on Wednesday and the Hogs will face No. 8 Florida on Saturday.

All told, there are nine SEC teams in the AP Poll: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 Florida, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 17 Oklahoma and No. 23 Ole Miss.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 40th overall (12.5 BPI, 11th in SEC) with a 5.6 offensive and 7.0 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with an 18.8-12.2 (7.8-10.2 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.2% chance to win the SEC.

Despite the blowout loss on Saturday, Arkansas' NET ranking actually improved one spot from last Monday. The Razorbacks sit at No. 40, up from No. 43 last week. The Hogs are 1-3 in Quad 1 games, 1-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 7-0 in Quad 4.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Tennessee (45)

2. Auburn (15)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. Florida

9. UConn

10. Texas A&M

11. Kansas

12. Houston

13. Illinois

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Michigan State

17. Oklahoma

18. Gonzaga

19. Memphis

20. Purdue

21. West Virginia

22. UCLA

23. Ole Miss

24. Michigan

25. Utah State

