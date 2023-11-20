The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped six spots from No. 14 to No. 20 in the third regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas dropped its first game of the season in a surprising 78-72 loss to UNC Greensboro on Friday inside Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks had previously won their first three games against Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion.

This week, the Razorbacks will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Arkansas is expected to depart Monday morning and the first game will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT against the Stanford Cardinal on ESPNU.

Arkansas will play Michigan or Memphis on Thursday and Friday's matchup is to be determined. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

The Hogs are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included are No. 7 Tennessee, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 16 Kentucky, and No. 17 Alabama.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: