Arkansas basketball moves down in AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team saw more downward movement to No. 20 in the second regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas opened the season ranked 16th in the preseason poll and it moved down to 18th after a 1-1 first week with a win over Lipscomb and a loss to Baylor. The Razorbacks played just one game last week, which was a 76-60 home win over Troy.

This week, the Razorbacks will play Monday against Pacific out of the West Coast Conference and Friday against Little Rock out of the Ohio Valley Conference. Both games will be at Bud Walton Arena and tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against Pacific and 8 p.m. against Little Rock.