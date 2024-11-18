Arkansas basketball moves down in AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team saw more downward movement to No. 20 in the second regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.
Arkansas opened the season ranked 16th in the preseason poll and it moved down to 18th after a 1-1 first week with a win over Lipscomb and a loss to Baylor. The Razorbacks played just one game last week, which was a 76-60 home win over Troy.
This week, the Razorbacks will play Monday against Pacific out of the West Coast Conference and Friday against Little Rock out of the Ohio Valley Conference. Both games will be at Bud Walton Arena and tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against Pacific and 8 p.m. against Little Rock.
The Razorbacks are the fifth highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of seven SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Auburn, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 21 Florida and No. 23 Texas A&M.
According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 44th overall (11.6 BPI, 10th in SEC) with a 4.4 offensive and 7.2 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with an 18.1-12.9 (8.1-9.9 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.2% chance to win the SEC.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. Kansas (49)
2. UConn (7)
3. Gonzaga (2)
4. Auburn (3)
5. Iowa State
6. Purdue
7. Houston
8. Alabama
9. Kentucky
10. North Carolina
11. Tennessee
12. Duke
13. Baylor
14. Creighton
15. Marquette
16. Indiana
17. Arizona
18. Cincinnati
19. Wisconsin
20. Arkansas
21. Florida
22. St. John's
23. Texas A&M
24. Rutgers
25. Illinois