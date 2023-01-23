News More News
Arkansas basketball drops out of AP Top 25

Arkansas dropped out of the AP top-25 for the first time this season.
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5) dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season Monday.

Arkansas went 1-1 last week with a loss at Missouri on Wednesday and a home victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Hogs are off to a 2-5 start to conference play after entering 11-1.

This week, the Razorbacks will host the LSU Tigers for a matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT and then they will hit the road to face Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 challenge on Saturday.

The Hogs were listed at No. 27 in Monday's NET rankings, No. 21 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and they remained out of the ESPN Power Rankings for the third week in a row. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 7-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology (from Jan. 20) and the opponent he has them matched up with is 10-seed Maryland.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Purdue (39)

2. Alabama (23)

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas State

6. Arizona

7. Virginia

8. UCLA

9. Kansas

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. Iowa State

13. Xavier

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Marquette

17. Baylor

18. Charleston

19. UConn

20. Miami (FL)

21. Florida Atlantic

22. Saint Mary’s

23. Providence

24. Clemson

25. New Mexico

