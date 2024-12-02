Arkansas basketball falls out of AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team fell out of the rankings in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 on Monday.
The Razorbacks were ranked No. 19 last week, but no longer have a number next to their name after they split last week's games. They beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 109-35 last Monday and lost on Thanksgiving Day to Illinois 90-77.
It's worth noting the Razorbacks still received 104 votes, which would put them at No. 27.
This week, Arkansas will have another two chances to get back in the Top 25, as the Razorbacks will travel to Miami to play the Hurricanes in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday and host Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.
Tipoff for Tuesday's game is set for 6 p.m. CT and Saturday's game is at 1 p.m. CT.
The AP Top 25 features eight SEC teams, three of which are in the top four. No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 10 Alabama, No. 13 Florida, No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 23 Ole Miss are all ranked in this week's polls.
According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank No. 43 overall (11.8 BPI, 12th in SEC) with a 4.8 offensive and 7.0 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with a 17.5-13.5 (7.7-10.3 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.1% chance to win the SEC.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. Kansas (35)
2. Auburn (26)
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Marquette
6. Iowa State
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. Duke
10. Alabama
11. Wisconsin
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Baylor
16. Memphis
17. Houston
18. Pittsburgh
19. Illinois
20. North Carolina
21. Oklahoma
22. Texas A&M
23. Ole Miss
24. San Diego State
25. UConn