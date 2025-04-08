Arkansas basketball ranked No. 20 in final AP Poll

Tuesday's AP Top 25 was the first time Arkansas had been ranked since Dec. 30, when it was slotted at No. 23. The Hogs fell out of the poll on Jan. 6 after they were blown out by then-No. 1 Tennessee, 76-52, in the first game of the Southeastern Conference slate.

Arkansas received 321 votes and finished just behind Texas A&M at No. 19 and just ahead of Louisville at No. 21.

The Associated Press released its final Top 25 poll of the college basketball season Tuesday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks ranked No. 20.

Arkansas finished the season with an overall record of 22-14, which included an 8-10 mark in SEC play in the regular season. The Razorbacks went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament with a win over South Carolina in the first round and a loss to Ole Miss in the second.

The Hogs were given a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to their fourth Sweet 16 in five seasons. They dispatched 7-seed Kansas, 79-7,2 in the first round and then beat 2-seed St. John's in the Round of 32, 75-66.

In the Sweet 16 matchup against 3-seed Texas Tech in San Francisco, the Razorbacks seemed to be well on their way to an Elite Eight appearance, as they held a 16-point lead in the second half over the Red Raiders. But the Hogs folded down the stretch and ended their season with an 85-83 overtime loss.

Now, head coach John Calipari and his coaching staff are working in the transfer portal to build the roster for next season. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news and updates surrounding Arkansas basketball.