Arkansas basketball holds steady in AP Top 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2 0-0 SEC) re-entered the AP College Basketball Top 25 at No. 23 last week, and that's where they sit in the latest poll released Monday.

The Razorbacks haven't played a game in over a week, with their last win coming over North Carolina A&T last Saturday. The Hogs led from start to finish and had seven players finish with double-figure scoring.

This week, Arkansas has two tests upcoming. The first comes Monday night against Oakland at Bud Walton Arena, and then the Hogs will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for a tilt with the No. 1 team in the country, Tennessee.