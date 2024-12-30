Arkansas basketball holds steady in AP Top 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2 0-0 SEC) re-entered the AP College Basketball Top 25 at No. 23 last week, and that's where they sit in the latest poll released Monday.
The Razorbacks haven't played a game in over a week, with their last win coming over North Carolina A&T last Saturday. The Hogs led from start to finish and had seven players finish with double-figure scoring.
This week, Arkansas has two tests upcoming. The first comes Monday night against Oakland at Bud Walton Arena, and then the Hogs will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for a tilt with the No. 1 team in the country, Tennessee.
All told, there are 10 SEC teams in the AP Poll in No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 17 Mississippi St., No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Ole Miss.
According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 43rd overall (12.0 BPI, 11th in SEC) with a 5.2 offensive and 6.8 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with an 18.4-12.6 (7.5-10.5 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.1% chance to win the SEC.
After the NET rankings had Arkansas ranked No. 52 initially, the Razorbacks have bounced around several spots. As of Monday, Arkansas sits at No. 43, up four spots from last week. The Hogs are 1-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-0 in Quad 2, 3-0 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. Tennessee (41)
2. Auburn (20)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Florida
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. UConn
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas A&M
14. Houston
15. UCLA
16. Cincinnati
17. Mississippi State
18. Michigan State
19. Gonzaga
20. Purdue
21. Memphis
22. Illinois
23. Arkansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Baylor