Published Dec 30, 2024
Arkansas basketball holds steady in AP Top 25
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2 0-0 SEC) re-entered the AP College Basketball Top 25 at No. 23 last week, and that's where they sit in the latest poll released Monday.

The Razorbacks haven't played a game in over a week, with their last win coming over North Carolina A&T last Saturday. The Hogs led from start to finish and had seven players finish with double-figure scoring.

This week, Arkansas has two tests upcoming. The first comes Monday night against Oakland at Bud Walton Arena, and then the Hogs will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for a tilt with the No. 1 team in the country, Tennessee.

All told, there are 10 SEC teams in the AP Poll in No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 17 Mississippi St., No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Ole Miss.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 43rd overall (12.0 BPI, 11th in SEC) with a 5.2 offensive and 6.8 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with an 18.4-12.6 (7.5-10.5 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.1% chance to win the SEC.

After the NET rankings had Arkansas ranked No. 52 initially, the Razorbacks have bounced around several spots. As of Monday, Arkansas sits at No. 43, up four spots from last week. The Hogs are 1-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-0 in Quad 2, 3-0 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Tennessee (41)

2. Auburn (20)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. UConn

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Houston

15. UCLA

16. Cincinnati

17. Mississippi State

18. Michigan State

19. Gonzaga

20. Purdue

21. Memphis

22. Illinois

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Baylor

