Published Dec 16, 2024
Arkansas basketball left out of AP Top 25
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2 0-0 SEC) remained unranked in the latest AP College Basketball Top 25 released Monday.

Despite a primetime win over then-No. 14 Michigan last Tuesday and an 82-57 rout of Central Arkansas on Saturday, the Hogs still don't have a number by their name. They weren't far off, as they received the second-most votes (151) of unranked teams, behind Mississippi State.

This week, Arkansas has just one matchup, a Saturday afternoon tilt against North Carolina A&T.

The Southeastern Conference is strong from top to bottom this year, and this week's AP Poll shows that. Five of the top seven (No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Florida) teams belong to the SEC.

All told, there are eight SEC teams in the AP Poll. No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 17 Ole Miss are also listed.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 42nd overall (11.9 BPI, 11th in SEC) with a 5.1 offensive and 6.8 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with an 18.5-12.5 (7.5-10.5 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.1% chance to win the SEC.

After the NET rankings debut had Arkansas ranked No. 52 initially, the Razorbacks have bounced around several spots. After the win over Michigan, the Hogs moved to No. 40, but as of Monday sit at No. 47. They are 1-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-0 in Quad 2, 3-0 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Tennessee (50)

2. Auburn (12)

3. Iowa State

4. Kentucky

5. Duke

6. Alabama

7. Florida

8. Kansas

9. Marquette

10. Oregon

11. UConn

12. Texas A&M

13. Gonzaga

14. Oklahoma

15. Houston

16. Purdue

17. Ole Miss

18. UCLA

19. Cincinnati

20. Michigan State

21. Memphis

22. Dayton

23. San Diego State

24. Michigan

25. Clemson

