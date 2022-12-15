With basketball season in full swing, it's time to start back up our weekly series over at HawgBeat. I'll field questions both from The Trough premium message board and from Twitter. All of the message board questions are answered on the board, with some being posted in the free article for all to read, while the best questions from Twitter are featured. Be on the lookout to ask questions moving forward, and if you want to guarantee I answer your question each week, subscribe to HawgBeat.

Which do you think will come along quicker, Walsh's offensive rhythm or Graham's defensive output? And which player, if either, do you think will go further to make up for the loss of TB? - @cpdanforth on Twitter

Going into the Oklahoma game, I would've answered Walsh's offensive rhythm. After last Saturday, that's been reaffirmed. Walsh looked more comfortable on the perimeter, taking five threes and making two, his form looked good, he was playing with confidence, and it showed in the box score with 12 points. He's still very solid defensively - he's always impacted the game there - but having him be confident and productive offensively helps in all facets of the game. Definitely would extend that sentiment to Walsh going further to make up for losing TB. Graham, while a very strong scorer, cannot space the floor like Brazile did. Brazile was shooting close to 40% from outside, and having a big shoot that well from the perimeter, especially on a team with only a few true shooting threats, really helped space the offense. Walsh can provide that and he is versatile enough to guard up to the four-spot on defense and down to the two-spot. No one player will make up for losing Brazile, but Walsh is a big piece in replacing that production.

Do any of our bigs, the Mitchell's, Graham, or even Brazile, return next year, or do we hit the portal to rebuild our front line? - @pokerpig on The Trough

This is an interesting question because, technically, all the big men minus Kamani Johnson have eligibility to return next year. Obviously the question is "will they?" and truthfully, I am not sure. Brazile is in an interesting spot. He was playing his way into a first round draft pick. He blew up on draft boards and was looking every bit the part of an NBA draftee. He's out for the year now, and coming off an ACL injury, it is unlikely that he would be drafted as high, but he would likely be worth the risk for a team to take in the second round. It just boils down to whether he wants to take the money in the second round and bet on himself, or try to come back to Arkansas and build up his draft stock again. I'll leave the door open on his return for now. As far as the Mitchell twins go, they're pretty old. This is their fourth year of college basketball, but because of the extra Covid year of eligibility, they could return if they wanted to. It's hard to say. They might want to go ahead and play pro ball and make money, but in the NIL era, they can also stay in school and make money. Makhi is playing into free agency contention, or even a second round draft pick if he stays consistent, while Makhel hasn't seen the floor much. There's a lot of season left, and things could change at any time, but I'd also leave the door open for one or both of the twins to return, specifically because of NIL. I have no idea what to say about Graham. He doesn't get much run, and he was an All-Pac 12 performer last year at Arizona State. I don't want to say that he might be a guy to enter the transfer portal, but there's still the possibility that he earns a bigger role and comes back, as well. So that's a long-winded lawyer-like response: "it depends".

Biggest need in the ‘23 portal given being done with the HS recruiting? - @PorkshankRedemption on The Trough

Another lawyer-like answer. It depends. The biggest question is who leaves. One can assume Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV and Jordan Walsh will all be gone after this year. That doesn't include the possibility of transfers or other players going pro, either. The 2023 class is two highly touted recruits - Layden Blocker and Baye Fall. Blocker should be able to step right in and take over the point guard role for Musselman, while Fall might take a little bit to develop. Typically big men take a little bit more time than guards in general, so that's not a knock on Fall at all. The biggest areas of need would be more tall, long, and athletic wings that are staples of a Musselman team, as well as a legitimate inside presence. If Makhi stays, you can put more emphasize the wings. If Makhi and Brazile stay, you pretty much fill with mainly guards and wings. The situation at the University of Texas is also something to monitor as it pertains to the 2023 class. Arkansas was a major contender for Ron Holland, a five-star wing who chose the Longhorns over the Razorbacks. With the situation surrounding Texas coach Chris Beard, there has been speculation that the Longhorns' 2023 could fall apart. That would change portal needs, as well.

Who is going to get TB's minutes and what will their role(s) be? @Trips32_10_44 on The Trough

I think the first thing that happens is Makhi Mitchell’s minutes increasing. He was playing 18 mpg compared to Brazile's 27. He played 32 when Brazile was injured and put up 13 and 14. He played 22 minutes against Oklahoma with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. After that, they’re definitely going to have to figure out a seventh guy for the rotation. Graham will get a shot, but he’ll likely have a short leash and has to play defense and be a willing rebounder, and not just a scorer on offense. Look for Johnson to play more minutes, too. Walsh should probably see some extra minutes, too. He can space the floor, but needs to be more confident in his shot. If Davis continues to play his role - lower shot volume with strong defense - he'll also snag more minutes. Ultimately, the rotation will boil down to: Makhi Mitchell, Walsh, Council, Smith, Black, and Davis with the seventh man being a rotational, situational piece. Against Oklahoma that was Johnson. In case of needing extra spacing, we could see Barry Dunning or Joseph Pinion. If Makhi gets in foul trouble or an opponent has a really dominant interior presence, look for Makhel Mitchell to step in as well. As far as roles, Walsh will continue to develop in his athletic three and D role. As long as he keeps growing confidence in his offense, he will play 30+ minutes per game. Makhi will be asked to do more offensively than he was before Brazile's injury. Musselman likes to run a two-man game between him and Black to get open looks early, and then build on that to go inside-out for open perimeter looks.

Who off the bench is the most valuable now that Brazile is out for the season? @Hay_Mitch91 on Twitter