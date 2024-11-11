Arkansas basketball moves down in AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team saw downward movement to No. 18 in the first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas — which was ranked 16th prior to Monday's update — split both of its games last week, as the Razorbacks defeated Lipscomb in the season-opener (76-60) but dropped a hard-fought loss to now-No. 12 Baylor (72-67).

This week, the Razorbacks will return home Wednesday to face the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. CT. It's the only competition of the week for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are the fourth highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of eight SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 2 Alabama, No. 5 Auburn, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 20 Florida, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 25 Ole Miss.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 44th overall (11.4 BPI, 11th in SEC) with a 5.2 offensive and 6.2 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with an 18.1-12.9 (8.2-9.8 SEC) overall record and it has a 0.3% chance to win the SEC.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: