{{ timeAgo('2022-12-26 11:40:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas basketball moves up in AP Top 25

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9 in the seventh regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas was victorious in its only game last week, dominating UNC Asheville 85-51 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

This week, the Razorbacks will hit the road Wednesday to face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State

The Hogs were listed at No. 10 in Monday's NET rankings, No. 6 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 11 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 4-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology, and the opponent he has them matched up with is 13-seed Saint Louis.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Purdue (40)

2. UConn (20)

3. Houston

4. Kansas

5. Arizona

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Alabama

9. Arkansas

10. Gonzaga

11. UCLA

12. Baylor

13. Virginia

14. Miami (FL)

15. Wisconsin

16. Indiana

17. Duke

18. TCU

19. Kentucky

20. Auburn

21. Mississippi State

t-22. New Mexico

t-22. Xavier

24. West Virginia

25. North Carolina

