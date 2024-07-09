Four-star Springdale native planning Arkansas visit
Head coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks have made their interests clear for a talented 2025 guard out of Springdale, as four-star prospect Courtland Muldrew announced his offer from Arkansas on Sunday.
Muldrew told HawgBeat that he is working with the Arkansas coaching staff on a visit to Fayetteville.
A 6-foot-3, 170-pound former product of Springdale High School, Muldrew transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior season.
The Razorbacks are the latest team to get in on Muldrew's recruitment, as he already holds offers from Oklahoma, Mississippi State, LSU, Missouri and several others. Both the Sooners and Bulldogs have already gotten official visits from the No. 110 player in the nation.
Muldrew has the ability to be incredibly lethal from deep, highlighted by his barrage of three pointers against Little Rock Central on Dec. 5, when he hit eight. He also hit five against Springdale on Jan. 19 and four against Fort Smith Northside on Dec. 21.
If the Razorbacks can reel Muldrew in, he will be the first Arkansas native to come out of Oak Hill Academy since point guard KK Robinson in the class of 2020.
The Razorbacks have yet to make any additions in the class of 2025