Head coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks have made their interests clear for a talented 2025 guard out of Springdale, as four-star prospect Courtland Muldrew announced his offer from Arkansas on Sunday.

Muldrew told HawgBeat that he is working with the Arkansas coaching staff on a visit to Fayetteville.

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound former product of Springdale High School, Muldrew transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior season.

The Razorbacks are the latest team to get in on Muldrew's recruitment, as he already holds offers from Oklahoma, Mississippi State, LSU, Missouri and several others. Both the Sooners and Bulldogs have already gotten official visits from the No. 110 player in the nation.