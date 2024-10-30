Advertisement

What Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said about Arkansas

What Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said about Arkansas

See what Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had to say about Arkansas.

 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas injury updates ahead of Ole Miss game

Arkansas injury updates ahead of Ole Miss game

The latest on Jaylon Braxton, Ja'Quinden Jackson and more Razorbacks.

 • Riley McFerran
VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Ole Miss preview

VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Ole Miss preview

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman gives his Monday press conference ahead of Ole Miss game.

 • Mason Choate
Two tight ends no longer with Razorbacks

Two tight ends no longer with Razorbacks

Two tight ends are no longer with the Arkansas football program, Sam Pittman said Monday.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas' official depth chart for Ole Miss game

Arkansas' official depth chart for Ole Miss game

Check out Arkansas football's official depth chart for the Hogs' matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday.

 • Mason Choate

Published Oct 30, 2024
Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are full of plenty of new players, but one of them boasts several years of SEC experience.

Jonas Aidoo chose Arkansas after he entered the transfer portal following three seasons at Tennessee, and he bolstered an Arkansas frontcourt that has the size and strength to contend with the best of them in the SEC.

It’s worth noting that Aidoo has battled injuries over the offseason, was mostly held out of the Tip-Off Tour in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff and was entirely held out of Arkansas’ preseason charity exhibition against No. 1 Kansas on Friday night.

Calipari said all players held out as of now is purely for precautionary reasons, so as of today it’s expected that Aidoo will suit up when the regular season begins Nov. 6.

HawgBeat is continuing our player profiles ahead of the season, and we’ll take a closer look at Aidoo and what he can bring to the table for the Hogs this season.

