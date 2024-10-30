Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are full of plenty of new players, but one of them boasts several years of SEC experience.

Jonas Aidoo chose Arkansas after he entered the transfer portal following three seasons at Tennessee, and he bolstered an Arkansas frontcourt that has the size and strength to contend with the best of them in the SEC.

It’s worth noting that Aidoo has battled injuries over the offseason, was mostly held out of the Tip-Off Tour in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff and was entirely held out of Arkansas’ preseason charity exhibition against No. 1 Kansas on Friday night.

Calipari said all players held out as of now is purely for precautionary reasons, so as of today it’s expected that Aidoo will suit up when the regular season begins Nov. 6.

HawgBeat is continuing our player profiles ahead of the season, and we’ll take a closer look at Aidoo and what he can bring to the table for the Hogs this season.