After reaching the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight season, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his staff had plenty of work to do in order to once again rebuild the Razorbacks' roster.

After losing four players to the NBA Draft, three to the transfer portal and one to graduation, there was a need for plenty of new faces. Musselman added two four-star freshmen and five highly-touted transfers:

~ Khalif Battle, Temple transfer

~ Keyon Menifield, Washington transfer

~ El Ellis, Louisville transfer

~ Tramon Mark, Houston transfer

~ Jeremiah Davenport, Cincinatti transfer



~ Layden Blocker, freshman

~ Baye Fall, freshman

As of now, the Razorbacks are at 12 scholarship players and five are back from last year's roster. The only one who does not have a jersey number yet is incoming freshman forward Baye Fall, who has not moved in on campus yet.

According to HogStats, Layden Blocker is the first documented Arkansas basketball player to wear No. 6 since Garland Wheeler — a forward from Western Grove — wore the number in the 1933-34 season.

Here's a look at the jersey numbers for newcomers, as the returners all have the same number from last year.

*Jersey numbers are accurate as of the publishing of this article, but they are subject to change.