No. 10 Arkansas finished the first chapter of its season in dominant fashion, defeating the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 85-51. The win moved the Razorbacks to 11-1 after a strong non-conference showing, with one of the tougher schedules they’ve played in recent years, and different NCAA Tournament selection committee metrics have Arkansas near the top of the country.

For the most part, the rotation worked as many expected it would for this year’s team, with the exception of Trevon Brazile’s season-ending ACL injury and Nick Smith Jr.'s knee management.

Head Coach Eric Musselman has relied on his young talent, as well as his experienced transfers. As good as fans and analysts alike thought this team might be, it’s been even better. Here are the grades so far through this season: