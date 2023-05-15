News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-15 14:46:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas basketball results, highlights from NBA Draft Combine

Arkansas' Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh will be looking to raise their draft stock at the NBA Draft Combine.
Arkansas' Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh will be looking to raise their draft stock at the NBA Draft Combine. (Reese Strickland - USA Today)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

Arkansas will have four players participating at the NBA Draft Combine this week in an attempt to raise their draft stock in front of coaches, scouts and NBA personnel, who are evaluating all 78 combine participants.

Freshmen Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh and Nick Smith Jr. will be accompanied by junior Ricky Council IV at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, throughout the process. Arkansas' four participants is tied with UCLA for the most of any team at the combine.

Of the four, Walsh is the only to retain his college eligibility. Smith and Black are looking at being selected as lottery picks, while Council could be a late first round or early second round selection.

HawgBeat will have results, highlights and thoughts from scouts/reporters for each player throughout the process:

Anthony Black
Drill/Measurement  Result

Height

TBD

Wingspan

TBD

Standing Reach

TBD

Pro Lane Drill

TBD

Three Quarter Sprint

3.35 seconds

Max Vertical

39.0 inches

Standing Vertical

32.0 inches

Lane Agility

11.04 seconds

Spot-Up Shooting

TBD

Free Throw Attempts

TBD

Shuttle Run

TBD
Nick Smith Jr.
Drill/Measurement  Result

Height

TBD

Wingspan

TBD

Standing Reach

TBD

Pro Lane Drill

TBD

Three Quarter Sprint

TBD

Max Vertical

TBD

Standing Vertical

TBD

Lane Agility

TBD

Spot-Up Shooting

TBD

Free Throw Attempts

TBD

Shuttle Run

TBD
Jordan Walsh
Drill/Measurement  Result

Height

TBD

Wingspan

TBD

Standing Reach

TBD

Pro Lane Drill

10.83 seconds

Three Quarter Sprint

3.37 seconds

Max Vertical

36.0 inches

Standing Vertical

33.0 inches

Lane Agility

10.93 seconds

Spot-Up Shooting

64.0% (16-25)

Free Throw Attempts

70% (7-10)

Shuttle Run

TBD
Ricky Council IV
Drill/Measurement  Result

Height

TBD

Wingspan

TBD

Standing Reach

TBD

Pro Lane Drill

TBD

Three Quarter Sprint

TBD

Max Vertical

TBD

Standing Vertical

TBD

Lane Agility

TBD

Spot-Up Shooting

TBD

Free Throw Attempts

TBD

Shuttle Run

TBD

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}