Arkansas will have four players participating at the NBA Draft Combine this week in an attempt to raise their draft stock in front of coaches, scouts and NBA personnel, who are evaluating all 78 combine participants.

Freshmen Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh and Nick Smith Jr. will be accompanied by junior Ricky Council IV at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, throughout the process. Arkansas' four participants is tied with UCLA for the most of any team at the combine.

Of the four, Walsh is the only to retain his college eligibility. Smith and Black are looking at being selected as lottery picks, while Council could be a late first round or early second round selection.

HawgBeat will have results, highlights and thoughts from scouts/reporters for each player throughout the process: