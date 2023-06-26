Arkansas basketball learned its conference opponents for the 2023-24 season in a release from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away — Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. Arkansas will also play home games against Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and single road games at Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

This marks the second straight year that Arkansas and Kentucky will meet in a home-and-home series and it's only the third time since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1991-92 that has happened. Arkansas won at Kentucky last year and the Wildcats returned the favor inside Bud Walton Arena in the regular season finale.

Arkansas and LSU have met twice in all but two seasons since the Hogs joined the league and the Razorbacks lead the series against the Tigers 38-30 since joining the SEC. Arkansas and Missouri will be playing a home-and-home series for the 12th consecutive year, and the Hogs also lead that all-time series, 33-27.

For the third time in a row in a season that Arkansas and Alabama will only be meeting once, the game will be played in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide swept the Hogs in two games last season.

The home-and-home with Georgia marks just the third time that has ever happened and it's the first time it's happened since 2014.

For the fourth straight year, Arkansas and Ole Miss will only play once. It also marks the seventh-straight year the Razorbacks and Florida are set to meet just once.

Since 2014, Arkansas has played at Tennessee in Knoxville nine times. This season will mark just the sixth time that the Volunteers have made the trip to Fayetteville in that span.

Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee are the only three teams on the conference schedule that Arkansas trails in the all-time series. The Hogs' worst record is against Kentucky, as the Wildcats are 33-13 in the all-time series.

The Razorbacks have made three straight Sweet Sixteens and two Elite Eights in the past three seasons under head coach Eric Musselman. The Head Hog will look to go even farther in his fifth season at Arkansas.

Times, dates and television details for the 2023-24 conference slate will be announced at a later date.