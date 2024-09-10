It appears as if the Arkansas basketball schedule is all but official for the upcoming 2024-25 season. First-year head coach John Calipari and his staff put together what should be a fun slate for fans of the Hoop Hogs.

Some games have trickled out through national news leaks, while others have just been announced naturally through other programs releasing their full non-conference schedule. The dates for all Southeastern Conference games and locations were also released Aug. 20.

The latest, and expected-to-be final, non-conference opponent learned for the Razorbacks is UTSA (Texas at San Antonio), which was confirmed via the Roadrunners' non-conference schedule release Monday evening. That game is scheduled for Dec. 7 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has several marquee non-conference games set for the 2024-2025 season, including a Thanksgiving day matchup with Illinois in Kansas City, a Dec. 3 meeting at Miami for the ACC/SEC Challenge and a game against Michigan inside Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

Calipari said during a July 29 press conference that the Hogs have an exhibition matchup against TCU in Fort Worth, and are working on an exhibition against Kansas at Bud Walton Arena. No dates have been officially released for either, but a recent report from Jon Rothstein of CBS confirmed that the Kansas exhibition is expected to happen and a report from HornedFrogBlitz states the exhibition with TCU will take place Nov. 1 at Dickies Arena.

In the conference slate, Arkansas will play three SEC teams both at home and on the road (LSU, Missouri and Texas), and it will also play just home games against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

Calipari will have the chance to face his former team, Kentucky, on the road at Rupp Arena on Feb. 1, but the Wildcats will not come to Bud Walton Arena this season.

The Hogs announced Aug. 14 that they've sold out season tickets at Bud Walton Arena for the fourth year in a row. Here's a full look at the expected 2024-25 schedule, which is not yet official...