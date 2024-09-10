PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Arkansas basketball's 2024-25 schedule nearly complete

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
It appears as if the Arkansas basketball schedule is all but official for the upcoming 2024-25 season. First-year head coach John Calipari and his staff put together what should be a fun slate for fans of the Hoop Hogs.

Some games have trickled out through national news leaks, while others have just been announced naturally through other programs releasing their full non-conference schedule. The dates for all Southeastern Conference games and locations were also released Aug. 20.

The latest, and expected-to-be final, non-conference opponent learned for the Razorbacks is UTSA (Texas at San Antonio), which was confirmed via the Roadrunners' non-conference schedule release Monday evening. That game is scheduled for Dec. 7 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has several marquee non-conference games set for the 2024-2025 season, including a Thanksgiving day matchup with Illinois in Kansas City, a Dec. 3 meeting at Miami for the ACC/SEC Challenge and a game against Michigan inside Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

Calipari said during a July 29 press conference that the Hogs have an exhibition matchup against TCU in Fort Worth, and are working on an exhibition against Kansas at Bud Walton Arena. No dates have been officially released for either, but a recent report from Jon Rothstein of CBS confirmed that the Kansas exhibition is expected to happen and a report from HornedFrogBlitz states the exhibition with TCU will take place Nov. 1 at Dickies Arena.

In the conference slate, Arkansas will play three SEC teams both at home and on the road (LSU, Missouri and Texas), and it will also play just home games against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

Calipari will have the chance to face his former team, Kentucky, on the road at Rupp Arena on Feb. 1, but the Wildcats will not come to Bud Walton Arena this season.

The Hogs announced Aug. 14 that they've sold out season tickets at Bud Walton Arena for the fourth year in a row. Here's a full look at the expected 2024-25 schedule, which is not yet official...

Non-Conference

— Nov. 6: vs Lipscomb

— Nov. 9: vs Baylor (Dallas)

— Nov. 13: vs Troy

— Nov. 22: vs Little Rock

— Nov. 25: vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

— Nov. 28: vs Illinois (Kansas City)

— Dec. 3: at Miami

— Dec. 7: vs UTSA

— Dec. 10: vs Michigan (Madison Square Garden)

— Dec. 14: vs UCA (North Little Rock)

— Dec. 21: vs North Carolina A&T

— Dec. 30: vs Oakland

Conference

Jan. 4: at Tennessee

Jan. 7/8: vs Ole Miss

Jan. 11: vs Florida

Jan. 14/15: at LSU

Jan. 18: at Missouri

Jan. 21/22: vs Georgia

Jan. 25: vs Oklahoma

Feb. 1: at Kentucky

Feb. 8: vs Alabama

Feb. 4/5: at Texas

Feb. 11/12: vs LSU

Feb. 15: at Texas A&M

Fab. 18/19: at Auburn

Feb. 22: vs Missouri

Feb. 25/26: vs Texas

March 1: at South Carolina

March 4/5: at Vanderbilt

March 8: vs Mississippi State

