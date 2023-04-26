Sunrise Christian Academy point guard Layden Blocker fell just one spot from No. 21 to No. 22, he kept his four-star status and he moved up to the No. 6 point guard in the class. The 6-foot-2, 168-pound Arkansas native committed to the Razorbacks on July 25, 2022 and he signed his National Letter of Intent on Nov. 12, 2022.

Rivals released its final update for the 2023 Rivals150 basketball recruiting rankings on Wednesday and Arkansas' two signees both dropped in the rankings.

Accelerated Prep (Colorado) center Baye Fall dropped 19 spots from No. 15 to No. 34 nationally. Fall is rated as the No. 3 center in the class and he also saw a change from five-star status to four-star status. Standing at 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, Fall committed to Arkansas and signed his NLI on Nov. 15, 2022.

The final update puts Arkansas at No. 17 nationally in the national team rankings. The Razorbacks have the fourth best class in the SEC, coming in behind No. 1 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama and No. 15 Tennessee.

Blocker recently chatted with NBA Draft Room's Leader Johnson about his game and choosing Arkansas.

"I chose Arkansas because it was the right fit for me," Blocker told Johnson. "The coaches have NBA level experience. They do a great job helping players transition to the NBA. Coach Mussleman stands out because he knows a lot about the game of basketball with his NBA experience. He understands what it takes to get to the NBA. I believe he will use my skills and talent that will attract NBA teams."

Blocker helped Sunrise Christian reach the Geico National Semifinals in late March. He recorded 10 points, four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during the team's 67-61 loss to Link Academy in the semis.

Fall recently participate in the McDonald's All-American game, and he scored two points in around 12 minutes of game time for the West team. He also competed for the World Select team in the Nike Hoops Summit on April 8. Fall scored two points, brought down four rebounds, added a pair of steals and blocked a shot in just under 13 minutes of action.

Known best as a strong defender and rim protector, Fall averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and just under two blocks per game as a senior for Accelerated Prep in Denver.

On top of having Blocker and Fall, Arkansas also has five transfer commitments for next year's roster. Check out the Razorbacks' current 2023-24 roster outlook here.