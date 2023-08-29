The Arkansas basketball team will reportedly host Furman as part of its non-conference basketball schedule during the 2023-24 season, according to Scottie Bordelon of Whole Hog Sports. The Razorbacks will take on the Paladins on Monday, Dec. 4.

This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Last season, Furman finished with a 28-8 overall record including a 15-3 record in the Southern Conference.

In the NCAA Tournament, Furman defeated No. 4 seed Virginia in the Round of 64 before being eliminated by No. 5 seed San Diego State in the Round of 32.

The Paladins are led by head coach Bob Richey, who will be entering his seventh season as head coach. A finalist for both the 2023 Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award and Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award in 2023, Richey led Furman to the 2023 Southern Conference regular season title and the program's first SoCon Tournament Title since 1980.

This is the final non-conference game for the Razorbacks' basketball schedule. The rest of the slate is listed below...