The events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Oct. 13 (5 p.m. start) and OZK Arena in Hot Springs on Oct. 12. (4 p.m. start).

Head coach John Calipari and Arkansas men’s basketball will host two October events as part of what it’s calling the "Tip-Off Tour" in Pine Bluff and Hot Springs, the school announced Monday.

“I’ve said since I arrived that it is a priority to go around this state and meet people," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said in a news release. "The Razorback Roadshow was a great experience, we had a summer camp in Russellville and now we are having the Tip-off Tour in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff. We want to continue doing these kinds of things to touch as many people as we can in this state."

Fans in attendance will have the chance for questions-and-answers from select coaches and players and a meet-and-greet opportunity with the Arkansas team.

The Razorbacks will also run through individual drills and skill work, as well as some five-on-five competition.

There are three pricing levels, with some of the money raised going to Arkansas Edge, the NIL collective for the Razorbacks student-athletes.

General Admission: $30 per seat. Admission and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Meet-and-Greet: $75 per seat, limited to 200 fans. Each ticket will allow access to and interactions with the players and coaches before the event and a Coach Calipari autograph. Fans at this level will be allowed in the facilities early and will have selected rows reserved for them close the team benches.

Premium: $1,000 per seat, limited to eight seats. Fans will be able to sit on the Razorback bench with players and coaches during the event, have a picture taken with team members and get player autographs and meet with Calipari to get a photo and autograph before the event. (Excludes students in grades 7-12 due to NCAA regulations).

Additionally, the team will participate in a Samaritan's Feet community service project at both locations and will give out a total of 3,000 pairs of shoes.