HawgBeat - Arkansas beats Georgia Tech for Cameron Ball

Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri and a few other schools were being considered along the way, but for Cameron Ball, it came down to Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 302 pound versatile lineman almost committed to Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks in September on his father's birthday, but held off, took more time, and gave staying home at Georgia Tech some serious thought, but in the end, he wanted to play in the SEC with Arkansas.

He details that decision in this video interview.