Arkansas becomes bowl eligible with win over Louisiana Tech

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) secured bowl eligibility with a 35-14 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-7, 3-4 CUSA) on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorback offense struggled in the first half and only scored 14 points before the two teams went to the locker rooms at halftime. Quarterback Taylen Green threw an interception, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong fumbled and the Hogs punted three times in the first two quarters.

Outside of the fumble, Armstrong had a strong game that put him into the Arkansas record books. With his eight reception, 81-yard game, he became the fifth player in school history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Armstrong also took sole position of second place in school history for single-season receptions with 69 on the season.

Arkansas' offense fared somewhat better in the second half with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa — his second of the day — an eight-yard touchdown run by Green and a 13-yard score on the ground by running back Ja'Quinden Jackson. It wasn't much, but it was all the Hogs needed to get the win.

For the game, Arkansas gained 454 yards, 221 through the air and 233 on the ground. Running back Rashod Dubinion got the start and was the Razorbacks' leading rusher with 112 yards on 15 carries.

Ill-timed penalties plagued the Hogs several times in the game, the biggest was a holding penalty wiped out a kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kick. A roughing the passer call took away an interception late in the third quarter; Arkansas committed eight penalties for 78 yards throughout the game.

The Arkansas defense had another strong performance and held the Bulldogs to just 229 yards in the game, 190 through the air and 39 on the ground. They did give up two touchdowns, but it's worth noting a muffed punt by Isaiah Sategna put Louisiana Tech in plus territory, which led to the first touchdown. The second touchdown came with just under six minutes to go, a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Jimmy Holliday on 3rd and 17.

The win will send the Razorbacks to a bowl game for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and they will turn their sights to a rivalry matchup with Missouri next Friday. Check out some of the highlights from the game below...