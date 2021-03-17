For this position-by-position breakdown, we have listed players from heaviest to lightest in each group.

The number in parentheses is how the player’s weight has changed since last season, based on the roster in the UA’s 2020 media guide.

HawgBeat has also listed the average weight of each position group, with the average weight of the scholarship players in parentheses, and the average weight change of the players with previous known weights. (Some of the new walk-ons are appearing on the roster for the first time, so they do not have a weight change.)

*newcomer whose weight change is based on the listed weight at his previous school or on the UA’s official announcement on NSD

**non-scholarship player