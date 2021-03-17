Arkansas' biggest weight gains, losses entering 2021 spring ball
After not initially updating the player weights for the spring, Arkansas distributed a new roster with weight changes for the team before Tuesday’s practice.
HawgBeat has analyzed the list, comparing it to the 2020 roster. Here are the biggest weight changes, followed by a position-by-position breakdown of every player’s new weights.
Biggest Weight Gains - Linemen
1. **DL Morgan Hanna: +21
2. OL Dylan Rathcke: +20
t-3. OL Ty Clary: +17
t-3. DL Jashaud Stewart: +17
5. OL Luke Jones: +16
6. DL Eric Gregory: +15
7. DL Eric Thomas Jr.: +12
t-8. OL Marcus Henderson: +11
t-8. **OL John Oehrlein: +11
t-8. **OL Drew Vest: +11
Biggest Weight Gains - Non-Linemen
1. LB Levi Draper: +27
t-2. DB Joe Foucha: +18
t-2. K/P Cameron Little: +18
4. **TE Nathan Bax: +17
t-5. LS Jordan Silver: +15
t-5. LB J.T. Towers: +15
t-7. **LB Brooks Both: +10
t-7. LB Andrew Parker: +10
t-7. DB Myles Slusher: +10
t-7. LB Zach Zimos: +10
Biggest Weight Gains - Newcomers
(Based on listed weight at previous school or on NSD announcement by Arkansas)
1. OL Ty’Kieast Crawford: +20
t-2. WR Ketron Jackson: +15
t-2. LB Chris Paul Jr.: +15
4. DB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan: +14
5. **QB Kade Renfro: +13
6. RB Raheim Sanders: +10
Biggest Weight Losses - All Players
1. **OL Payton Simpson: -50
2. DL Dorian Gerald: -33
3. TE Collin Sutherland: -26
4. **DB Cade Pearson: -21
5. OL Ray Curry Jr.: -20
6. OL Jalen St. John: -19
7. TE Blake Kern: -14
8. DL Nicholas Fulwider: -11
9. DL Andy Boykin: -10
10. TE Koilan Jackson: -8
For this position-by-position breakdown, we have listed players from heaviest to lightest in each group.
The number in parentheses is how the player’s weight has changed since last season, based on the roster in the UA’s 2020 media guide.
HawgBeat has also listed the average weight of each position group, with the average weight of the scholarship players in parentheses, and the average weight change of the players with previous known weights. (Some of the new walk-ons are appearing on the roster for the first time, so they do not have a weight change.)
*newcomer whose weight change is based on the listed weight at his previous school or on the UA’s official announcement on NSD
**non-scholarship player
