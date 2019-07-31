Rivals 4-star running back LJ Johnson took his first trip as a prospect to Fayetteville last weekend for the Razorbacks' fall camp cookout and by all accounts, it was a successful visit from both sides.

Arkansas was able to dispel any preconceived notions Johnson might've had about the school before arriving and Johnson was able to get to know associate head coach Jeff Traylor a bit better.

"It was a great trip," Johnson said. "It was really a lot more than I expected. The whole campus and facilities were a lot nicer than I thought, and all the coaches were great also."