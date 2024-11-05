Arkansas bowl game projections with three games remaining

in other news
in other news
With three games remaining for Arkansas in the 2024 regular season, the Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) need only one victory to qualify for a bowl game in postseason play.
The last time Arkansas participated in a bowl was at the end of the 2022 season, when the Razorbacks defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 55-53, in a triple-overtime barn burner in the Liberty Bowl.
Despite its' embarrassing blowout defeat to Ole Miss on Saturday, Arkansas still has a 97.4% chance of reaching the six-win mark this season, according to ESPN. The football power index currently projects the Hogs to finish with a 6.5-5.5 record, with the most likely win coming against Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-3 CUSA) on Nov. 23.
Here is where the top prognosticators project Arkansas to land in the postseason with three games remaining in the season:
ESPN:
Liberty Bowl
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee) - 7 p.m., ESPN
Kyle Bonagura: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama) - Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Mark Schlabach: Arkansas vs. North Carolina
Notes:
~ Arkansas and Cincinnati have played just once before, a 31-24 victory for the Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in 2022.
~ North Carolina has defeated Arkansas in their lone two matchups, with the most recent coming in 1995 during the Carquest Bowl.
~ Matchups against either Cincinnati or North Carolina would see Arkansas go up against former Razorbacks. Punter Max Fletcher transferred to the Bearcats and quarterback Jacolby Criswell transferred to the Tar Heels during the offseason.
CBS:
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) - 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Jerry Palm: Arkansas vs. Illinois
Notes:
~ Arkansas and Illinois have never faced off on the football field, and this potential matchup pits Sam Pittman against former Head Hog Bret Bielema.
~ Also on Illinois' coaching staff are Barry Lunney Jr. (former TEs coach), Justin Stepp (former WRs coach), Grant Morgan (former LB) and Tank Wright (former LB/DE).
Action Network:
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston) - 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Brett McMurphy: Arkansas vs. Kansas State
Notes:
~ The all-time series between both programs is tied 3-3, as Kansas State won the first three (from 1910-1926) and Arkansas the latter three (1967-2016). The previous two matchups have come in bowl games.
~ Starting for the Wildcats at quarterback is Avery Johnson, who was heavily recruited by the Razorbacks out of high school. Johnson has 1,892 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 391 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season.
Athlon Sports:
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston) - 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Steven Lassan: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
Notes:
~ Arkansas has a lopsided 29-8 all-time advantage over Texas Tech dating back to the 1957 season. However, the most recent matchup resulted in a 35-24 Red Raiders victory (2015).
~ The only other time Arkansas played in the Texas Bowl was in 2014, when the Hogs dismantled the Texas Longhorns, 31-7.
USA Today:
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama) - Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Erick Smith: Arkansas vs. Memphis
Notes:
~ Arkansas owns the last two wins in the series against Memphis, but the Tigers have the 3-2 advantage all-time.
~ One of Memphis' wins was a 6-0 final score in 1993, while the most recent Arkansas triumph came in 1998 (23-9).
~ The Razorbacks and Tigers will face off next season, as Arkansas will travel to Simmons Banks Liberty Stadium in Memphis on Sep. 20, 2025.
