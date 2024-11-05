Arkansas bowl game projections with three games remaining

With three games remaining for Arkansas in the 2024 regular season, the Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) need only one victory to qualify for a bowl game in postseason play.

The last time Arkansas participated in a bowl was at the end of the 2022 season, when the Razorbacks defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 55-53, in a triple-overtime barn burner in the Liberty Bowl.

Despite its' embarrassing blowout defeat to Ole Miss on Saturday, Arkansas still has a 97.4% chance of reaching the six-win mark this season, according to ESPN. The football power index currently projects the Hogs to finish with a 6.5-5.5 record, with the most likely win coming against Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-3 CUSA) on Nov. 23.

Here is where the top prognosticators project Arkansas to land in the postseason with three games remaining in the season: