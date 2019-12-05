After confirmed reports that Washington State head coach Mike Leach met with Arkansas officials about the open head coaching job this week, Wazzu offered "the Pirate" an extension through the 2024 season, essentially counting him out for the job on the Hill.

This year Leach has led the Cougars to their fifth-straight bowl appearance, the only time in program history that has been accomplished. WSU will find out which bowl it is going to Sunday afternoon. Additionally, Leach has guided Washington State to 43 victories, and counting, over the past five years, the best five-year stretch in school history.

In keeping with his agreement signed following the 2017 season, Leach's 2020 compensation will be $4 million, while the following four years he is also scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.

As for how this affects the Arkansas coaching search, Leach seemed like a solid backup candidate to Florida Atlantic's Lane Kiffin who, by all accounts, has been reported as AD Hunter Yurachek's primary target.

