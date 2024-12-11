Arkansas center Addison Nichols to transfer

2024 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE) Started during a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Started in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Started against Texas (Nov. 16) … Started in a loss to Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Helped pave the way for 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) while not allowing a single sack during the Razorbacks’ dominant 58-25 win over Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Started in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Paved the way for 434 yards of total offense in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Started in loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Started in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played an integral role in helping Arkansas rush for 200-plus yards in its first three games of the season … Started against UAB and later exited the game due to injury (Sept. 14) … Started on the Arkansas offensive line at Oklahoma State, paving way for 648 yards of total offense (Sept. 7) … Made first career start at center while paving way for 279 rushing yards and 408 yards of total offense in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

At Tennessee2023 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Appeared in 12 games as a reserve offensive lineman during his redshirt freshman season … Played 12 offensive snaps at right guard in the season opener at Virginia (Sept. 2) and did not allow a pressure … Appeared on special teams in home opener against Austin Peay (Sept. 9) … Saw action on PAT/field goal unit in his SEC debut at Florida (Sept. 16) … Played six offensive snaps at left guard against UTSA (Sept. 23) and did not allow a pressure … Blocked on PAT and field goal units in back-to-back SEC wins over South Carolina (Sept. 30) and Texas A&M (Oct. 14) … Saw action on field goal and PAT units for two straight SEC road trips at Alabama (Oct. 21) and Kentucky (Oct. 28) … Played 22 offensive snaps at left guard in Homecoming win over UConn (Nov. 4) … Played 67 snaps against Vanderbilt (Nov. 25), earning an 85% rating on pass-blocking per PFF.

2022 (FRESHMAN): Redshirt season … Appeared in two games as a reserve offensive lineman … Saw action on four offensive snaps in collegiate debut against Ball State (Sept. 1) … Played a season-high eight offensive snaps in a win over UT Martin (Oct. 22) … Named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL: Played for head coach Tim Hardy at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia … Rated a consensus four-star prospect by all major recruiting services … No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports Composite and No. 15 offensive tackle by Rivals … ESPN300 member for the Class of 2022 (No. 113) and a consensus top-300 prospect by all major recruiting services … Considered one of the top 15 players in the state of Georgia by Rivals, On3 and the 247Sports Composite … Selected to represent the East region at the All-American Bowl in January 2022 … A team captain who helped lead GACS to an undefeated regular season as a junior in 2020 … Spartans reached the 2020 GHSA AAA state semifinals … Earned all-state honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January of 2021 … A four-time all-state and all-county selection.

BIRTHDATE: May 20, 2003.