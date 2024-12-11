Arkansas center Addison Nichols to transfer

Arkansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Addison Nichols will transfer from the program, he announced Wednesday.
A 6-foot-5, 329-pound Georgia native, Nichols transferred to the Razorbacks from Tennessee last offseason. In 12 games with the Hogs, he played 769 snaps and finished with a 69.0 offensive Pro Football Focus grade.
Nichols is the third starting offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal from Arkansas, as he joins guards Joshua Braun and Patrick Kutas.
Arkansas will now prepare for its postseason matchup against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, which will take place Dec. 27 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Addison Nichols Bio:
2024 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE) Started during a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Started in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Started against Texas (Nov. 16) … Started in a loss to Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Helped pave the way for 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) while not allowing a single sack during the Razorbacks’ dominant 58-25 win over Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Started in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Paved the way for 434 yards of total offense in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Started in loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Started in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played an integral role in helping Arkansas rush for 200-plus yards in its first three games of the season … Started against UAB and later exited the game due to injury (Sept. 14) … Started on the Arkansas offensive line at Oklahoma State, paving way for 648 yards of total offense (Sept. 7) … Made first career start at center while paving way for 279 rushing yards and 408 yards of total offense in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
At Tennessee2023 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Appeared in 12 games as a reserve offensive lineman during his redshirt freshman season … Played 12 offensive snaps at right guard in the season opener at Virginia (Sept. 2) and did not allow a pressure … Appeared on special teams in home opener against Austin Peay (Sept. 9) … Saw action on PAT/field goal unit in his SEC debut at Florida (Sept. 16) … Played six offensive snaps at left guard against UTSA (Sept. 23) and did not allow a pressure … Blocked on PAT and field goal units in back-to-back SEC wins over South Carolina (Sept. 30) and Texas A&M (Oct. 14) … Saw action on field goal and PAT units for two straight SEC road trips at Alabama (Oct. 21) and Kentucky (Oct. 28) … Played 22 offensive snaps at left guard in Homecoming win over UConn (Nov. 4) … Played 67 snaps against Vanderbilt (Nov. 25), earning an 85% rating on pass-blocking per PFF.
2022 (FRESHMAN): Redshirt season … Appeared in two games as a reserve offensive lineman … Saw action on four offensive snaps in collegiate debut against Ball State (Sept. 1) … Played a season-high eight offensive snaps in a win over UT Martin (Oct. 22) … Named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
HIGH SCHOOL: Played for head coach Tim Hardy at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia … Rated a consensus four-star prospect by all major recruiting services … No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports Composite and No. 15 offensive tackle by Rivals … ESPN300 member for the Class of 2022 (No. 113) and a consensus top-300 prospect by all major recruiting services … Considered one of the top 15 players in the state of Georgia by Rivals, On3 and the 247Sports Composite … Selected to represent the East region at the All-American Bowl in January 2022 … A team captain who helped lead GACS to an undefeated regular season as a junior in 2020 … Spartans reached the 2020 GHSA AAA state semifinals … Earned all-state honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January of 2021 … A four-time all-state and all-county selection.
BIRTHDATE: May 20, 2003.