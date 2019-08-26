Arkansas and Cincinnati have agreed to a one-game non-conference matchup slated for 2022 in Fayetteville. There are no previous matchups between the Razorbacks and the Bearcats.

The Razorbacks will host the Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the home opener. The Razorbacks are 121-54-8 all time against current members of the American conference, recently taking on Tulsa in a 23-0 victory last season on homecoming.

It's an interesting matchup for Arkansas who would probably face a battle if they were playing Cincinnati this season. The Bearcats finished third in the AAC in 2018 going 11-2, beating Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.

Arkansas is set to open the second year under head coach Chad Morris and the 2019 season at home against Portland State on Aug. 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.