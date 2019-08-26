Arkansas-Cincinnati Agree to 2022 Season Opener
Arkansas and Cincinnati have agreed to a one-game non-conference matchup slated for 2022 in Fayetteville. There are no previous matchups between the Razorbacks and the Bearcats.
The Razorbacks will host the Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the home opener. The Razorbacks are 121-54-8 all time against current members of the American conference, recently taking on Tulsa in a 23-0 victory last season on homecoming.
It's an interesting matchup for Arkansas who would probably face a battle if they were playing Cincinnati this season. The Bearcats finished third in the AAC in 2018 going 11-2, beating Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.
Arkansas is set to open the second year under head coach Chad Morris and the 2019 season at home against Portland State on Aug. 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
2020
Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State
Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 21 - vs. UL-Monroe
2021
Sept. 4 - vs. Rice
Sept. 11 - vs. Texas
Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern
Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
2022
Sept. 3 - vs. Cincinnati
Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State
Oct 15. - at BYU
Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty
2023
Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina
Sept. 23 - vs. BYU
Nov. 18 - vs. Florida International
2024
Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State
2025
Sept. 20 - at Memphis
Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame
2026
Sept. 12 - at Utah
Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis
Nov. 21 - vs. Tulsa
2027
Sept. 4 - at Tulsa
Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State
2028
Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis
Sept. 16 - vs. Utah
2029
Sept. 1 - vs. Tulsa
2032
Sept. 18 - at Oklahoma State
2033
Sept. 10 - vs. Oklahoma State