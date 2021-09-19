Arkansas climbs polls, setting up top-25 showdown

FAYETTEVILLE -- On a day sprinkled with upsets, Arkansas easily dispatched Georgia Southern and received a bump in the polls.

The Razorbacks moved up four spots to No. 16 in the AP Poll and six spots to No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday.

The opponent next up on their schedule, Texas A&M, held steady at No. 7 and No. 5 in those polls, respectively.

When those two teams square off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, it will be Arkansas' first top-25 showdown since 2016, when it had four such matchups.

However, with Arkansas and Texas A&M each sitting at 3-0 and the Razorbacks having lost nine straight games in the series, a case could be made that this is the UA's biggest game in the decade following Bobby Petrino's firing.

It will be the 10th time the Razorbacks and Aggies have met when both are ranked in the AP Poll, with Arkansas holding a 5-4 edge in the previous games. That includes a 1-1 mark in such games at AT&T Stadium.