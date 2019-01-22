Arkansas Coach Justin Stepp Seeing Elite Group of Wide Receivers Tuesday
It will be very tough for Arkansas to follow up their recruiting class in 2019 that's loaded with 14 4-stars but if they keep doing what they're doing, they'll get there. All four of the Hogs' 2019 wide receiver commits are 4-stars and Coach Justin Stepp is out on the road making sure that trend continues in the 2020 class.
He'll be in three major cities today looking at some of the top prospects in the nation.
Great 1st stop of the day in St. Louis with my guy @SteepDiesel! Preciate the hospitality Coach. Now ✈️ to Tulsa then ✈️ to Houston! Busy day ahead of seeing future #SnagCrew members! #WPS #HammerDown— Coach Justin Stepp SnagCrew CEO (@coachjstepp) January 22, 2019
