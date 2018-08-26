Four-star Louisiana cornerback Gregory Brooks Jr. has not made a visit to any other campus but Mississippi State since giving the Bulldogs a verbal pledge back in June. That has not deterred rival schools from continuing to pursue the New Orleans product.

Arkansas has been the team making the strongest push to bring Brooks on campus, he told Rivals, yet as he enters his senior season at West Jefferson (La.) High School, all is the same in regards to his recruitment.

"Right now, it's still Mississippi State," Brooks said. "As of right now, it's still Mississippi State. Like any other kids, it's been stressful, but it (Mississippi State) felt like home to me."