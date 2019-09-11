Arkansas-Colorado State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Colorado State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.
Stat Comparison - Colorado State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 34.5 (t-52nd) | 18.5 (t-107th)
Total yards: 545.0 (13th) | 378.0 (t-86th)
Passing: 385.0 (7th) | 245.5 (57th)
Rushing: 160.0 (68th) | 132.5 (t-91st)
Third downs: 50.0% (t-29th) | 33.3% (t-100th)
Sacks allowed: 3 (t-49th) | 4 (t-68th)
Turnovers: 6 (t-119th) | 2 (t-29th)
Defense
Scoring: 32.5 (107th) | 22.0 (t-55th)
Total yards: 345.0 (56th) | 356.5 (65th)
Passing: 191.5 (t-51st) | 200.5 (t-58th)
Rushing: 153.5 (t-79th) | 156.0 (t-85th)
Third downs: 28.0% (30th) | 35.7% (66th)
Sacks: 7 (t-16th) | 7 (t-16th)
Turnovers: 1 (t-105th) | 5 (t-14th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Colorado State
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Collin Hill (5.6)
|
QB Nick Starkel (5.7)
|
RB Marvin Kinsey Jr.
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE Cameron Butler
|
TE Cheyenne O'Grady
|
WR Warren Jackson (5.6)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.7)
|
WR Dante Wright
|
WR Treylon Burks
|
WR E.J. Scott
|
WR Trey Knox
|
LT T.J. Storment
|
LT Colton Jackson
|
LG Nouredin Nouili
|
LG Ricky Stromberg
|
C Scott Brooks (5.4)
|
C Ty Clary (5.4)
|
RG Jeff Taylor
|
RG Myron Cunningham
|
RT Barry Wesley
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Manny Jones (5.2)
|
DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)
|
DE Jalen Bates
|
DE Mataio Soli
|
DT Ellison Hubbard
|
DT McTelvin Agim
|
DT Toby McBride
|
DT T.J. Smith
|
LB Tron Folsom
|
MLB De'Jon Harris
|
LB Cam'Ron Carter
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
LB Max McDonald
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Rashad Ajayi
|
CB Jarques McClellion
|
CB Andre Neal
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
S Jamal Hicks (5.5)
|
SS Kamren Curl (5.7)
|
S Logan Stewart
|
FS Joe Foucha
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Colorado State | Arkansas)
Overall: 73.1 | 76.2
Offense: 71.1 | 67.3
Passing: 66.3 | 70.7
Rushing: 72.0 | 67.5
Receiving: 65.3 | 61.2
Pass blocking: 74.9 | 67.3
Run blocking: 68.1 | 63.4
