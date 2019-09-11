News More News
Arkansas-Colorado State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Safety Kamren Curl makes a tackle against Colorado State in 2018.
Safety Kamren Curl makes a tackle against Colorado State in 2018. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Colorado State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.

Stat Comparison - Colorado State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 34.5 (t-52nd) | 18.5 (t-107th)

Total yards: 545.0 (13th) | 378.0 (t-86th)

Passing: 385.0 (7th) | 245.5 (57th)

Rushing: 160.0 (68th) | 132.5 (t-91st)

Third downs: 50.0% (t-29th) | 33.3% (t-100th)

Sacks allowed: 3 (t-49th) | 4 (t-68th)

Turnovers: 6 (t-119th) | 2 (t-29th)

Defense

Scoring: 32.5 (107th) | 22.0 (t-55th)

Total yards: 345.0 (56th) | 356.5 (65th)

Passing: 191.5 (t-51st) | 200.5 (t-58th)

Rushing: 153.5 (t-79th) | 156.0 (t-85th)

Third downs: 28.0% (30th) | 35.7% (66th)

Sacks: 7 (t-16th) | 7 (t-16th)

Turnovers: 1 (t-105th) | 5 (t-14th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Colorado State vs. Arkansas
Colorado State Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Collin Hill (5.6)

QB Nick Starkel (5.7)

RB Marvin Kinsey Jr.

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Cameron Butler

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

WR Warren Jackson (5.6)

WR Mike Woods (5.7)

WR Dante Wright

WR Treylon Burks

WR E.J. Scott

WR Trey Knox

LT T.J. Storment

LT Colton Jackson

LG Nouredin Nouili

LG Ricky Stromberg

C Scott Brooks (5.4)

C Ty Clary (5.4)

RG Jeff Taylor

RG Myron Cunningham

RT Barry Wesley

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Manny Jones (5.2)

DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)

DE Jalen Bates

DE Mataio Soli

DT Ellison Hubbard

DT McTelvin Agim

DT Toby McBride

DT T.J. Smith

LB Tron Folsom

MLB De'Jon Harris

LB Cam'Ron Carter

WLB Bumper Pool

LB Max McDonald

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Rashad Ajayi

CB Jarques McClellion

CB Andre Neal

CB Montaric Brown

S Jamal Hicks (5.5)

SS Kamren Curl (5.7)

S Logan Stewart

FS Joe Foucha
NOTE: Boyd was a 5.8 four-star prospect coming out of high school, when he signed with Texas A&M. However, he was a 5.5 three-star coming out of JUCO, when he signed with Arkansas.

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Colorado State | Arkansas)

Overall: 73.1 | 76.2

Offense: 71.1 | 67.3

Passing: 66.3 | 70.7

Rushing: 72.0 | 67.5

Receiving: 65.3 | 61.2

Pass blocking: 74.9 | 67.3

Run blocking: 68.1 | 63.4

{{ article.author_name }}