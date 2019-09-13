The Razorbacks are waiting to host official visits until some SEC action comes to DWRRS later in the season but they'll still have some notable visits for the Colorado State game that kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m.

Metcalf is the only public PWO offer Arkansas has extended so far in the 2020 class. The ATH/WR has three catches for one score and 35 yards for Prosper through two games. Connor Wood - 2021 kicker from Lexington High School (Tennessee)



Dreyden Norwood is the only in-state prospect in the 2021 class with an offer from Arkansas through the beginning of their junior season. With his close proximity to the university, it's been easy for Norwood to visit on several occasions already. Norwood is the cousin of Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood. Norwood has reported offers from Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Auburn already. Arkansas will also host a trio of 2021 tight ends, including two talented in-staters, but they've yet to offer any of them. They've extended seven 2021 tight end offers early, only one is already committed elsewhere. Brotherton and McRae both have reported offers from Memphis.

The first of two sophomore in-state prospects to get an offer from the Razorbacks, 6-foot-4, 288-pound E'Marion Harris will be back at his dad's alma mater this weekend. Harris is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris and his recruitment got off a hot start with an offer from Alabama. Harris now holds 11 offers including Miss. St, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Visiting with Harris are his teammates RB Daryl Searcy Jr., QB Buddy Gaston, DE Deldrick Withers, ATH Hunter Smith and 2020 QB/LB JT Towers.

Shreveport sophomore quarterback Landry Lyddy has been hearing from the Arkansas coaches a lot but doesn't have an offer yet. They have offered five 2022 quarterbacks early so far.

