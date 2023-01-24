News More News
Arkansas commit, signees see movement in final 2023 Rivals250 rankings

Paris Patterson Jr. saw his ranking drop in the latest update to the Rivals250 rankings.
Paris Patterson Jr. saw his ranking drop in the latest update to the Rivals250 rankings. (Rivals.com)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The final update of the 2023 Rivals250 dropped Tuesday, and three Arkansas recruits saw their rankings change.

Two of those recruits signed their letter of intent during the Early Signing Period in December, while one recruit, four-star tight end Shamar Easter, held off after Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the program to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Following a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 15, Easter reaffirmed his commitment to the Hogs. He is expected to sign Feb. 1 on National Signing Day.

Here's a look at where Arkansas' commits are at in the new Rivals250 rankings.

Signees

New Ranking: 209

Old Ranking: 208

New Ranking: 245

Old Ranking: 229

Commit

New Ranking: 193

Old Ranking: 163

