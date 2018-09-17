When the Arkansas Razorbacks start the 2018 season with what can only be described as one of the worst starts in program history, naturally one of the first questions asked is, "How will this impact recruiting?" Luckily for the coaching staff, they already have 19 2019 commits, just shy of their self-proclaimed goal of 22-23. The Hogs capitalized on a lot of momentum and urgency this summer but now the concern is if they can hold on to all 19 AND pick up the few 4-star prospects and JUCO offensive linemen they're trying to pull in still. Many RazorFAST19 members took to social media to express how they feel about the team after the bad 44-17 loss at home to North Texas, others caught up with me later in the weekend, check out what they had to say:

Collin Clay: "It was a tough loss but they have plenty of time to get better, starting this week. And then things will get better in the future. Still proud to be a Hog, nothing has changed in my mind." Shamar Nash: "I feel very confident in the staff and in the program as a whole, my decision won't change because of a couple lost games. Everything is basically new but what's going to make or break the program is how we respond when we get there and how the guys that are there now respond to the adversity they're facing right now." TQ Jackson: "Don't really have many thoughts on the game... I did expect them to beat North Texas but it doesn't change my mind on them. Coach is trying to change the culture and he needs us to do it with him." Zach Zimos: "Everything happens for a reason. You win some, you lose some. All it takes is a big win to turn the season around, I believe in them. Definitely still proud to be a future Hog."

Woke up thinking about this Arkansas D-Line about to come in👀😳.. — Collin Clay🃏 (@THECOLLINCLAY) September 16, 2018

Legacy and 4-star DE commit Mataio Soli out of Georgia retweeted this tweet:

I don’t think it’s time to change anything, maybe tweak a few things but not change things. It’s 2 loses not 10. WooDamnPig — T. Roy (@TerryRoy823) September 16, 2018

3-star wide receiver T.Q. Jackson out of Jefferson, Texas retweeted this:

Ready for you in the hill ! #wps — Ray Bynum (@RayBynum) September 16, 2018

3-star DT Enoch Jackson Jr. who was at the game to witness the beating retweeted this from Clay:

Now bro just think what we’re about to do in the SEC‼️🐗 — Collin Clay🃏 (@THECOLLINCLAY) September 16, 2018