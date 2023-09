The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading into Week 2 following a relatively easy 56-13 win over Western Carolina on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Arkansas got on the board on the second play of the game with a 65-yard touchdown on a screen pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson to wide receiver Jaedon Wilson and the Hogs never looked back.

Defensively, Arkansas forced five turnovers in the game, one of which was an interception returned for a touchdown by freshman linebacker Brad Spence as the game was winding down in the fourth quarter.

After the game ended, HawgBeat reached out to commits in Arkansas' 2024 and 2025 classes to get their thoughts on Saturday's game.